Assam Police Intensify Statewide Crackdown, Two Middlemen Held in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Amid the statewide police crackdown against middlemen, Golaghat police have arrested two alleged middlemen on Saturday. The arrested individuals have been identified as Indukalpa Barua alias Latu Barua and Nayanjyoti Saikia.

According to reports, Golaghat police conducted separate operations in the early hours of Saturday morning and detained both individuals. Indukalpa Barua alias Latu Barua is a resident of Chandan Nagar in Golaghat town, while Nayanjyoti Saikia is from Furkating in Golaghat district.

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