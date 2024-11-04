Arsenic In Assam’s Water Raises Serious Concerns Over Heart Disease

GUWAHATI: The Central Ground Water Board has detected arsenic levels above the safety threshold of 0.01 mg/L in 19 districts across Assam. These districts include Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Cachar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Dhubri, Nalbari, Nagaon, Morigaon, Kamrup, Darrang, and Baksa.

Arsenic is a deadly toxic element that accumulates in the body over time, mainly through drinking water.

A report by a Parliamentary Committee on Research-Based Education and Anusandhan Scenario in Sciences and Related Fields has also raised serious concerns regarding the widespread contamination of groundwater with arsenic, fluoride, and other heavy metals across different states.