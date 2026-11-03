Art training programme launched at Hudumpur-Kukuria Lower Primary School

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: In an initiative to nurture young talent and promote creative pursuits among children, the Hudumpur Anchalik Pragatisheel Society has launched an art training programme at Hudumpur-Kukuria Lower Primary School under Palasbari Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), with around 50 students enrolling in the initiative.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by the society's President and senior journalist Anil Kalita, while sportsperson Kaliprasad Medhi lit the ceremonial lamp.

Also Read: Assam: Historic Landmarks in Nazira Marred by Garbage Piles, Citizens Demand Action