Assam: Historic Landmarks in Nazira Marred by Garbage Piles, Citizens Demand Action

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The deteriorating state of cleanliness in the historic town of Nazira has raised serious concerns among conscious citizens, with heaps of garbage lying unattended in front of two of the town's most important cultural landmarks - the century-old Nazira Sarbajanin Puja Mandir and the historic Nazira Natya Mandir.

Despite collecting the prescribed amount for sanitation purposes, the municipal authorities have allegedly failed to clear the garbage even more than ten days after the conclusion of a recently held fair. The heaps of waste continue to remain at the site, creating an eyesore and posing a serious threat to the cleanliness and dignity of these century-old cultural institutions.

Concerned citizens have expressed strong displeasure over the situation and urged the Nazira Municipal Board to immediately remove the accumulated garbage and ensure proper cleanliness and sanitation in the town.

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