‘Artificial Intelligence is not better than human brain’: Dr. Devabrata Sharma Warns of AI's Potential Dangers on 43rd Foundation Day of Dikhowmukh College

GAURISAGAR: Artificial Intelligence is not better than the human brain. Machines can do things that humans cannot do. AI is not a messenger sent by God, it is an advanced man-made technology. With the increasing dominance of AI in today’s society and the way people are embracing it, it is certain that one day it will bring terrible danger to human society. If we cannot control the advantages brought by sophisticated technology, one day that technology will destroy human emotions. This was stated Dr.Devabrata Sharma, noted writer historian and former principal, Jorhat College while addressing as an chief orator in 43rd foundation day of Dikhowmukh College in Sivasagar district on Friday.

Addressing to the gathering Dr.Sarma briefed in the seminar held on this occasion on the topic “Artificial Intelligence and the need for knowledge at the crisis of digital advancement.” He stressed that the machines would not make mistakes even if they were helpful and that the medical profession would be closed down forever. He also narrated that the machines will never be able to develop a relationship with the patient and the machine will take away all the emotions of the person. Dr Sharma also stated that Science is a knowledge and technology is a strategy but now science has surrendered to technology, Artificial intelligence is needed in medical science as it will help in performing subtle surgeries. Even if it helps, there is no guarantee that machines will not make mistakes. “We need technology but we can only master it if we can practice technology together with art and science and control the techniques of technical skills in the palm of our hands,” Dr.Sarma added.

The seminar was anchored by Dr. Romen Kalita, Assistant Professor of the college while Bipul Borkatoky, president of the governing body of the college gave his welcome speech. In the function, college principal Dr.Ranjit Kumar Baruah, founder principal, Horen Bhuyan, former principal Moniram Saikia, Kartic Dutta, former principal, Sibsagar Commerce College, Dipak Arandhara, headmaster, Nakatani High School were present as distinguished guests.

In the function, “Abhikalpa” magazine was published by the students of social department of the college and was unveiled by Kartic Dutta. Dr.Pranjal Borah, Associate Professor of the college offered vote of thanks to all. The day long programme started with a Bhagavad Gita recitation in the morning session followed by flag hoisting, tree planting and smriti tarpan.

In the evening the students of the college and several nearby schools performed dances and songs at the cultural programme held on this occasion which enthralled the audience.

