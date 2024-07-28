Crisis Deepens in Tinsukia Municipal Board as Public No Confidence Motion Filed

TINSUKIA: Amid the ongoing crisis in BJP-ruled Tinsukia Municipal Board (TMB) after 10 BJP ward members issued no confidence against the incumbent chairman Pabitra Gogoi, the Greater Tinsukia Municipal Area Development Demand Committee (GTMADDC) issued ‘Public No Confidence’ against the entire municipal board.

Addressing a press meet on Saturday at Tinsukia Press Club jointly by Manab Chetia and Bankim Gogoi, president and general secretary of GTMADDC respectively, they expressed total displeasure the way TMB had been functioning since beginning. They also maintained that the ward commissioners either should work collectively for the development of Tinsukia or should resign. Conspiracy to destabilize the chairman by a section of ward commissioners has become a routinely practice, said Gogoi alleging that all 15 ward members have been busy with personal interest rather than developmental works in their respective wards. He also did not rule out the hidden interference of political leaders in creating chaos in the municipal board.

