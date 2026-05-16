Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) organizes ADIP & RVY camp

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a central public sector enterprise working under the aegis of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, on Friday, organized an ADIP & RVY camp at Silchang in the district.

In the camp, ALIMCO ceremonially distributed the aids and the appliances to the beneficiaries through the Morigaon District Social Welfare Department.

In the programme, Morigaon District Commissioner Anamika Tewari handed over 4,483 aids and appliances among beneficiaries (PwDs & senior citizens).

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