Itanagar: The Arunachal Book Fair 2026 is currently underway at Arunachal Pradesh University in Pasighat, East Siang district, as part of the eighth Arunachal Literature Festival, on Saturday, November 21. The three-day event, which started on Friday, features International Booker Prize-winning author Geetanjali Shree, panel discussions, poetry readings and the release of six books.

The inaugural ceremony began at 3 PM on Friday, with Geetanjali Shree attending as the chief guest. Oken Tayeng, Member of the Legislative Assembly representing Mebo constituency, participated as the special guest.

Festival Director and Padma Shri awardee Mamang Dai addressed the gathering, alongside Prof. Ashan Riddi, Vice-Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University.

Gijum Tali, Director of the Department of Information and Public Relations, represented the organizing department. The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) collaborated in organizing the literary event.

Addressing the inaugural gathering, Geetanjali Shree highlighted growing concerns over biodiversity loss and resource exploitation.

"The fight against ecological destruction is a race against time," she said, calling for collective responsibility towards environmental protection.

Her remarks placed environmental conservation among the central themes of this year's festival, connecting literary discussions with concerns about ecological preservation.

Mamang Dai highlighted the importance of community histories, cultural identity and traditional knowledge during her opening address.

"The history of a community is not merely a record of its past but also a reflection of its identity, wisdom, values and evolving relationship with the world".

Her remarks reflected the festival's focus on Indigenous oral traditions and the role of literature in preserving community knowledge.

The programme over the next two days will include discussions on Indigenous storytelling, biodiversity and creative publishing.

The opening programme featured the release of six books covering subjects connected to Indigenous culture, contemporary society and regional literary expression.

The publications explore Adi mythology, contemporary Tani family psychology, mountain childhoods and narratives from North-Eastern India.

The event also featured the release of APU Post Volume 2, adding an institutional publication to the festival's literary programme.

These releases form part of the festival's wider emphasis on bringing Indigenous experiences and regional narratives into literary discussions.

The Arunachal Pradesh government's Department of Information and Public Relations has decentralized the festival from the state capital, Itanagar, to reach intellectual and cultural centres across different districts.

Following the previous edition in Namsai, the eighth edition has moved to Pasighat, with Arunachal Pradesh University serving as the host institution.

The shift reflects the department's approach of taking literary programmes beyond the capital and engaging audiences at the district level.

The Arunachal Literature Festival 2026 runs from Friday, November 20, through Sunday, November 22, at Arunachal Pradesh University in Pasighat, East Siang district.

Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. Visitors can attend the three-day programme featuring panel discussions, poetry readings, literary exchanges and book releases.