Manipur: Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho inaugurated the four-day Manipur Cherry Blossom Festival 2026 at Motu Tubvii, Mao Gate, in Senapati district on Friday. Running until November 23, the 11th edition aims to promote eco-tourism and local floriculture while encouraging peace and cooperation among communities.

Addressing the inaugural gathering as Chief Guest, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho called for peace across communities and stressed its importance for the state's development.

"Without peace, no development can come," Dikho said.

His appeal placed community harmony alongside the festival's tourism and livelihood objectives. He also announced state support for local floriculture Self-Help Groups, recognising their role in developing livelihood opportunities through flower cultivation.

The inauguration brought together several senior political and administrative representatives, including Minister of Art & Culture and Tourism Khuraijam Loken Singh, MLA and Government Spokesperson Dr. Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur and NPP Manipur President Dr. Lorho S. Pfoze.

Yumnam Joybala Devi, wife of Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, also addressed attendees during the inauguration and highlighted the importance of including every community in efforts to build lasting harmony.

"True harmony can flourish only when every community is included and every voice is heard," she said.

Her remarks reinforced the festival's theme, "Blossoms of Unity and Culture," which connects cultural celebration with the message of togetherness.

The festival is taking place as Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh leads reconciliation efforts aimed at restoring normalcy in Manipur.

The four-day celebration features activities designed to attract visitors while showcasing Senapati's natural surroundings and local cultural identity.

One of the major attractions is a guided trek to Mount Esii, identified in the supplied event information as Manipur's highest peak. Visitors can also participate in cherry blossom walks and photography contests.

SHG exhibition stalls form another important part of the programme, providing local Self-Help Groups with an opportunity to showcase their work. These activities bring together nature-based tourism, photography, cultural participation and local enterprise under one festival programme.

The festival began in 2015 through the initiative of local youth and residents who wanted to promote eco-tourism and create livelihood opportunities through floriculture.

The 2026 edition marks its 11th year since inception. According to the supplied background information, the celebration has since become part of Manipur's annual tourism calendar.

Its continued focus on flower cultivation and community participation gives local Self-Help Groups an important place in the event's economic objectives.

The festival concludes on November 23, following four days of activities at Motu Tubvii, Mao Gate, in Senapati district.