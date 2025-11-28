Arunachal encroaches upon thousands of hectares of land in Charaideo district

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Charaideo district, the confluence of Assam, Arunachal, and Nagaland states, is facing a severe land encroachment issue. The Ahom capital, Charaideo, has been encroached upon by the neighbouring states, with thousands of hectares of land being occupied.

Specifically, Arunachal Pradesh has encroached upon approximately 6000 hectares of land in the Charaipung, Holongamara, and Kherbari areas of Charaideo, constructing roads, houses, and settlements. Despite this, the Assam Government has remained unresponsive to the issue.

It is highly regrettable that some people from Arunachal Pradesh have allegedly encroached upon and constructed houses and settlements on the historical Lahdoigarh, which was built by Ahom King Pratap Singh.

Based on local complaints, leaders and workers from various organizations, including AASU, Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad, ATASU, TAIPA and ATSA, visited the Holongamara and Kherbari areas under the Sapekhati police station on Saturday. They witnessed the encroachment by Arunachal Pradesh residents and strongly condemned the act.

The representatives of these organizations warned that they would not tolerate such encroachment by Arunachal Pradesh under any circumstances. They demanded that the Assam Government take immediate action to address the issue, failing which they said that they would be forced to launch a democratic movement against Arunachal Pradesh.

