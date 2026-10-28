Arunachal Pradesh Minister Cites Bollywood Film 'Dhurandhar' to Defend India-China Border Strength

Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh Minister Balo Raja has ignited a massive social media storm after citing the Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar to dismiss concerns regarding the India-China border situation.

The controversy erupted following an address by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, who acknowledged that face-offs with Chinese troops at multiple locations along the Arunachal Pradesh frontier remain ongoing. Replying to media queries in Itanagar about the ITBP leadership’s assessment, Raja fiercely rejected any narrative implying military vulnerability.

“Why make statements like that when you are a DIG? Why perceive yourself as weak? India is very strong,” the Urban Affairs Minister remarked. In a bid to demonstrate the nation’s defense advancement, he added: “You must have seen the Dhurandhar movie; watch it, and you will see how much India’s intelligence capabilities have grown”.

The comments instantly triggered political backlash and intense trolling online, with critics slamming the minister for using a fictional Ranveer Singh movie as a benchmark for national security metrics.