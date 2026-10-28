Indian Army Empowers Manipur Women with Sewing Machines Under Operation Sadbhavana

Imphal: In a significant boost to women-led entrepreneurship and grassroots economic growth, the Indian Army distributed 25 sewing machines to local women at Kanto Sabal in the Imphal West district of Manipur.

The distribution drive was organized under the aegis of Operation Sadbhavana, a flagship civic initiative by the armed forces aimed at community development, skill integration, and uplifting rural welfare across the region. By equipping women with the tools needed for tailoring, the programme focuses on fostering self-reliance, enhancing vocational expertise, and generating sustainable livelihood opportunities directly from their homes.

Speaking on the initiative, an Army official emphasized the long-term impact of the project on rural households. “The primary objective is to empower women through tailoring and entrepreneurship, ultimately helping them supplement their household incomes and achieve greater financial independence,” the official stated.

This project reflects the military’s ongoing social commitment to fostering peace and socio-economic stability by supporting vulnerable communities across Manipur.

Local beneficiaries expressed their gratitude, noting that the timely assistance will pave the way for self-employment and community-level economic resilience.