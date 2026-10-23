Arunachal Unrest: Public Backlash Intensifies as Anti-Dam Protests Paralyse Siang Districts

Tensions have spiked sharply across Arunachal Pradesh's Siang region as massive demonstrations against the proposed 11,000-megawatt Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) spread through the Siang, East Siang, and Upper Siang districts.

Public anger reached a tipping point during Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s tour of the area. Agitated crowds carrying placards reading "No PFR, No Survey" broke through police barricades, blocked vital roadways, and targeted government infrastructure.

In the district headquarters of Yingkiong, protesters forcefully breached and vandalised the residence of local legislator Alo Libang while demanding the immediate pullout of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed to secure survey teams. Authorities have countered the unrest by detaining multiple local leaders under the stringent Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA).

The Adi community strongly opposes the Pre-Feasibility Report due to displacement and ecological risks. Bhanu Tatak, legal advisor for the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF), criticized the legal crackdown, calling the police action an abuse of power and urging dialogue over harassment. Further details and updates can be found in the referenced source.