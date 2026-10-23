Shillong On High Alert: Meghalaya Seeks Central Reinforcements After Spate Of Petrol Bomb Attacks

The Meghalaya government has requested additional central forces following four petrol bomb attacks within 48 hours targeting public assets in Shillong.

The latest strike occurred early Thursday when miscreants targeted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Shyiap, damaging windows. Previous attacks hit a festive welcome gate at Kench’s Trace, a shop in Laitumkhrah, and the Directorate of Employment at Keating Road. While no casualties were reported, the sudden escalation has placed the state capital on high alert.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong condemned the violence after a high-level security meeting, promising swift action.

"These arson, petrol bomb, and criminal activities... the law is after them," Tynsong stated. "We would like to take stern action against any activities which are against peace and tranquility."

Tynsong noted it is too early to blame specific groups. Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills Police have intensified night patrolling and checkpoints. The state administration has also ordered all government departments to tighten security, mandate CCTV camera surveillance, and ensure all state vehicles are securely parked overnight in guarded complexes to prevent further attacks.