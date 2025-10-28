Arup Gorlosa elected President as Jadikhe Naisho Hosom forms new leadership in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dimasa apex body, Jadikhe Naisho Hosom (JNH), convened its annual general meeting over two days at its office premises in Haflong, marking a significant transition in leadership and a renewed commitment to the organization’s growth.

The gathering, held on October 24 and 25, drew members from across the Dima Hasao district to reflect on JNH’s ongoing role in preserving Dimasa culture, advocating for community rights, and addressing regional challenges. As the umbrella organization for Dimasa interests in Assam’s hill district, JNH has long been at the forefront of initiatives ranging from opposing communal district bifurcations to demanding better infrastructure and justice in high-profile cases.

In a key highlight of the meeting, delegates elected a new executive committee, with Arup Gorlosa assuming the role of President and Norottom Thaosen stepping in as General Secretary.

Gorlosa, a seasoned community leader and recent General Secretary of JNH, expressed optimism about the path ahead during his acceptance remarks. “This new committee is dedicated to building on our legacy of unity and progress,” he said. “We will prioritize sustainable development, youth empowerment, and stronger ties with allied Dimasa bodies to amplify our voice in Assam and beyond,” Thaosen echoed these sentiments, emphasizing collaborative efforts to tackle unemployment, education gaps, and infrastructure deficits in the remote hill region.

The meeting also featured in-depth discussions on pressing organizational matters, including strategies for cultural preservation amid modernization, enhancing outreach to Dimasa youth in urban centers, and leveraging recent central government grants like the Rs 500-crore development package for the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) to drive local improvements.

Kailan Daolagupu, in his farewell address, reflected on his tenure with pride. “We have navigated storms together, from rallying against divisive policies to standing for our daughters’ safety,” he noted, referencing JNH’s joint memorandums with groups like the Dimasa Students’ Union and Dimasa Mothers’ Association.

Also Read: Assam: Annual general meet of ACC scheduled on June 7 and June 8