Assam: 3rd Lungzubel Festival begins at Khobak Village in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The 3rd edition of the Lungzubel Festival commenced on Friday evening at Khobak village in Dima Hasao, marking the beginning of a vibrant festival season in the district.

The term Lungzubel derives from the Biate words Lung (stone), Zu (alcohol), and Bel (jar), meaning “stone jar of alcohol.” The site, known for its ancient stone jars, is believed to be a burial ground dating back several centuries. According to local traditions, the Biate tribe practiced funeral rites at these stone jar sites since time immemorial.

The two-day cultural celebration is being jointly organized by the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), the Dima Hasao Tourism Department, the Dima Hasao Archaeological Department, and the Biate Cultural Organization. The festival was inaugurated by NCHAC Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa in the presence of Chairman Mojet Hojai, Executive Members, Members of the Autonomous Council, and other dignitaries.

In his inaugural address, CEM Gorlosa emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting indigenous culture, art, and heritage through such events, noting their role in boosting tourism and community pride in Dima Hasao.

The festival features a range of traditional performances, folk dances, and cultural exhibitions, reflecting the rich ethnic diversity and artistic vibrancy of the district.

Also Read: Dima Hasao Congress Committee condemns CEM Debolal Gorlosa’s viral threat