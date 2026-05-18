Arup Saikia Highlights Assam–Tamil Nadu Cultural Ties, Neo-Vaishnavism and Bhakti Movement at Delhi Seminar

New Delhi: Writer Arup Saikia attended a seminar as an international Bhaona artiste and preacher of Assamese traditional culture. The event was organised under the aegis of the School of Social Science, a conglomerate department comprising disciplines related to sociology, anthropology, and others. The seminar was mainly attended by students from Tamil Nadu studying at the University of Delhi, JNU, and other institutions.

Regarding social justice and equality, Arup Saikia elaborately presented the theory of Neo-Vaishnavism, or the Bhakti movement of Srimanta Sankardeva. He also highlighted that the Bhakti movement originated in Tamil Nadu. The seminar created a unique and vibrant academic environment. Such seminars bridge regional academic landscapes and foster strong cross-cultural exchange.

The seminar’s academic discourse largely centred around topics examining national perspectives alongside regional realities. This reflected the strong sociological framework of the organisers as well as the regional backgrounds of the attendees. The unique history of social justice and anti-caste movements in Tamil Nadu was thoroughly analysed. Artiste Arup Saikia shared his experiences of performing Assamese traditional culture, Bhaona, across the world from a national perspective.

Arup Saikia said, “The Neo-Vaishnavism movement propagated by Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva (1449–1568 CE) in Assam and the Bhakti movement of Tamil Nadu, spearheaded by the Alvars and Nayanars from the 6th to 9th centuries CE, represent two of the most profound spiritual and social flowerings in Indian history,” stated a press release.

Also Read: Sankardeva, The Philosophy of Neo-Vaishnavism