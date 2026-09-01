Arup Saikia’s New Book on Srimanta Sankardeva’s Philosophy Launched in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A new Assamese book, ‘Mahapurushiya Darshanik Tattwa,’ authored by international bhaona artiste, writer, and cultural exponent Arup Saikia, was recently launched at a programme attended by eminent personalities and local cultural enthusiasts. The publication has been warmly welcomed by locals and admirers of Assamese literature and culture, who praised Saikia for his sustained efforts to propagate the vision and philosophy of Srimanta Sankardeva. On the occasion of the publication of the book, Arup Saikia also received the good wishes of the Chief Minister of Assam. The recognition has been welcomed by admirers of Assamese culture as an encouragement to further research and document the intellectual and cultural heritage of the state.

‘Mahapurushiya Darshanik Tattwa’ is a significant contribution to the study of Srimanta Sankardeva’s philosophy. The book seeks to examine Sankardeva not merely as a religious reformer, but also as a profound social thinker and social scientist. It explores the philosophical foundations of the Mahapurushiya tradition and highlights Sankardeva’s ideas on social harmony, human values, and the organisation of society.

The recognition follows appreciation for Saikia’s two earlier English books, ‘Sankardeva: The Philosophy of Neo-Vaishnavism’ and ‘Bhaona and Assamese Society.’ Both books were taken up by the Assam Government for distribution among educational institutions.

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