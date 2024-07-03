Aryabhatta Science Centre hosts district-level science-based competition-2024 held in Boko

BOKO: The Kamrup District Aryabhatta Science Centre has organised a district-level science-based competition 2024 in Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, on Monday. The competition was held with the support of and catalysed by the Assam Science, Technology, and Environment Council (ASTEC). A total of 132 students from fourteen blocks under the Kamrup District Aryabhatta Science Centre took part in the competitions, which included extempore speech, model making, poster drawing, and an idea competition on science. The coordinator of the Kamrup District Aryabhatta Science Centre and professor of the J N College Boko, Ranjit Baishya, said that the winners of the competitions will take part in the state-level competition, which will be held on July 4 and 5 at Silpagram in Guwahati.

Dr. Jaydeep Baruah, Director ASTEC, Dr. Tapan Dutta, Principal J N College, Boko, and Tapan Kr. Kalita, Inspectors of Schools, Kamrup District, took part in the closing ceremony and prize distributions as distinguished guests. A coordinator meeting of the Aryabhatta Science Centre was also held on the college premises.

