Assam: Hatimura embankment breached; Kaliabor, Jakhalabandha reeling under floods

NAGAON: Amidst the devastation caused by the mighty Brahmaputra in several districts of upper Assam for over a couple of days, the overflowing water of the mighty Brahmaputra breached the Hatimura embankment near the under-construction sluice gate of the Kolong revival project this morning and inundated larger areas of Kaliabor as well as Jakhalabandha here.

It is reported that the overflowing water from the mighty Brahmaputra is flowing in a high current through the Kolong river, and it is feared that the overflowing water through Kolong will create panic among the riverine people of the district in the coming hours.

The state government implemented a multi-crore pilot project under the SOPD scheme for the revival of the Kolong river and constructed a sluice gate at the Hatimura embankment, through which the government planned to flow additional water through the Kolong river from the Brahmaputra in a systematic and controlled technical system during this monsoon season.

As per the information received, the overflowing water of the mighty Brahmaputra has already submerged the Jakhalabandha bazar and is incessantly knocking at NH-37, and it is feared that the flood water will spill over the road in the next few hours. The greater areas of Dhekial, Kotiori Bhagawati gaon, Dulal Madhav, Madhatari, Borbhakati, and other areas under the Kaliabor sub-division have been reportedly submerged by the flood water, and the residents of those areas have shifted to other nearby places.

During the fresh wave of flooding, more than 35 domestic animals were washed away by the flood water in those flood-hit areas until the time of filing this report. Besides, the flood water also washed away a footbridge near Gumuthagaon, near Kaliabor.

Meanwhile, District Commissioner Narendra Kr. Shah, along with Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Officer Leeza Talukder, rushed to the flood-affected areas of the Sub Division and inspected the entire flood situation. DC Shah directed all departments concerned to carry out the rescue operation as well as the distribution of food, water, and other essential commodities among the flood victims in the areas as fast as possible.

On the other hand, the local MLA and minister, Keshab Mahanta, also rushed to the flood-hit areas and took stock of the situation. While briefing local media persons here, Mahanta said that it was an unfortunate incident and that the incident of the embankment breach would be investigated soon. Besides, he assured all that all kinds of support and aid will be provided to all flood victims by the government.

It’s pertinent to mention here that the Hatimura embankment was breached in 2017, and later on, it was repaired by the Nagaon Water Resources Division, which constructed a sluice gate at the same spot for the pilot project. But the flood water again breached the Hatimura embankment at the same spot today.

Meanwhile, due to the release of additional water from the Karbi Langpi hydroelectric power project, the Kapili river has also been flowing over the danger level since this morning, and the overflowing water of the Kapili river submerged huge areas in Hojai and Kampur areas in Nagaon district today again for the third time within a month. The residents of the riverine villages have already shifted to other nearby places, according to sources added here.

