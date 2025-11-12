Dibrugarh: DHSK Law College marks diamond jubilee with legal awareness camp

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Hanumanbux Kanoi Law College, the oldest legal education institution in Dibrugarh district and the second in South Assam, celebrated its diamond jubilee by holding a free legal awareness and assistance camp on the eve of National Legal Services Day 2025.

The camp was held at Rameshwar Higher Secondary School, Barbarua, Dibrugarh district, and attended by teachers of Rameshwar Higher Secondary School and students of classes IX, X, XI and XII.

The awareness meeting was inaugurated by Dr Prasenjit Borkakoti, Principal, Dibrugarh Hanumanbux Kanoi Law College, and Anil Nath, Principal, Rameshwar Higher Secondary School, Arup Kumar Phukan, Visiting Professor, DHSK Kanoi Law College and Senior Advocate, Satra Court, Dibrugarh District.

The meeting was also attended by the students of the third semester of DHSK Kanoi Law College who explained five important laws in accordance with the age of the students of the school. Parag Jyoti Sharma explained law on Traffic Act, 1988, Udita Bhattacharya on Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, 2012, Jishnupriya Baruah on Information and Technology Act, 2000, San Deuri on Right to Information Act, 2005, and Barsha Gogoi on Prevention of Child Marriage Act.

