As China Tensions Persist in Arunachal, ITBP Chief Commends Elite Shaurya Commandos' Frontline Role

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur has officially confirmed that confrontations between Indian and Chinese forces continue at multiple sites along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on Thursday at the Central Training College in Alwar ahead of the force's 65th Raising Day, Kapur broke the official silence regarding the escalating border tensions that began spiking around July.

“In the past few days, a situation arose where face-offs happened at several locations in Arunachal and it still continues,” DG Kapur stated.

Kapur highly praised the force's newly raised, high-altitude tactical elite unit—the Shaurya Commandos—for their exceptional role during these recent border skirmishes. “Our newly raised Shaurya commandos played an exemplary role in this,” he remarked, noting the ITBP is aggressively setting up a full, specialized high-altitude mountain fighting battalion.

The chief highlighted that modern border guarding requires a stark pivot toward underground shelters and drone capabilities, warning that traditional weaponry alone is insufficient to counter China.

The ITBP and the Indian Army remain on high alert, intensifying infrastructure and patrol deployments to effectively counter Chinese transgressions.