Imphal Valley Shuts Down as Massive Protests Erupt Over Sunurok Killings

Massive sit-in protests erupted across the Imphal Valley in Manipur, with demonstrators demanding an end to what they described as a "proxy war" against indigenous communities. The widespread agitation followed the brutal October 19 killing of three Meitei woodcutters at the Khongban Sunurok hill range, where they were gunned down while collecting firewood.

Organised by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and backed by bodies like the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the statewide protest effectively disrupted normal life, closing schools, colleges, and commercial markets. Protesters carried placards reading "Stop proxy war" and strongly questioned official claims of a gradual return to peace.

Demonstrators raised several urgent demands, including the immediate abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki armed groups, a total military crackdown on militants, and the seizure of illegal arms from Kuki-inhabited areas.

In Imphal, women vendors staged separate protest marches demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister and top officials for failing to protect civilian lives.

Public anger remains high as community leaders accuse the government of spreading misleading normalcy narratives that expose vulnerable civilians to deadly border area attacks.