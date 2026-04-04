Asaduddin Owaisi campaigns for AIUDF in Goalpara, criticizes BJP & Congress

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: At an election rally organized by the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) at Dhuptola in East Goalpara on Friday, Hyderabad MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi and former South Salmara MLA Hafiz Abdur Rehman Azmal addressed supporters. They were campaigning for the AIUDF candidate for the East Goalpara Assembly constituency, Hafiz Basir Ahmed Qasemi. During the rally, Owaisi launched a sharp criticism at both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress, calling them 'two sides of the same coin,' and accusing Congress of indirectly supporting the BJP by splitting votes. He questioned why, despite the BJP being in power at both Delhi and Assam, justice could not be delivered to Zubeen Garg.

Owaisi further criticized the Assam Government over evictions and encounters, claiming that the BJP administration targets specific communities unfairly. Speaking to journalists, Azmal added that the BJP government carried out wrongful evictions against marginalized groups. He emphasized that without AIUDF, no government in Assam is possible.

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