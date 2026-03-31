Gaurav Gogoi Campaigns Across Assam, Attacks Himanta and Calls AGP a Proxy for AIUDF

Congress's Assam campaign shifted into a higher gear on Monday as Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi covered multiple constituencies by helicopter, holding rallies in Mankachar during the day and Dispur in the evening.
The blitz came as the April 9 assembly polls draw closer and parties scramble for final-stretch votes across the state.
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Speaking at a rally in Mankachar in support of Congress candidate Mahibur Rahman, Gogoi launched a pointed attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.
"Himanta Biswa Sarma and Badruddin Ajmal are like uncle and nephew," he said. "If a Congress leader from Gujarat makes a remark against Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Police goes to Gujarat and arrests that leader. But even after Ajmal made derogatory remarks against Himanta Biswa Sarma, he has neither been arrested nor has any case been registered. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ajmal are two sides of the same coin."
Gogoi also cited the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Congress defeated AIUDF in Dhubri, as proof that voters can reject communal politics — and said the same would happen to Himanta's politics in the upcoming polls.
Gogoi did not hold back on the Chief Minister's political history, calling out what he described as a pattern of betrayal.
He said that former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had treated Himanta Biswa Sarma like a son, making him a minister despite internal opposition — only to be betrayed when Sarma switched to the BJP.
"After that, Sarbananda Sonowal — an AASU leader and tribal leader — became Chief Minister in 2016. After five years, the BJP government was again formed under Sonowal's leadership. But once again, Himanta Biswa Sarma displayed his traitorous character by removing Sonowal and taking over the Chief Minister's chair," Gogoi said.
Gogoi also made a significant political charge against the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), claiming that key AIUDF leaders have joined the party on Himanta's advice.
"Leaders of the AIUDF who are close to Himanta Biswa Sarma have now joined the AGP at his advice. We must be cautious about this transformation of the AGP," he said. "Voting for the AGP is equivalent to voting for the AIUDF."
Gogoi outlined five key promises the Congress party is making to voters in Assam:
Justice to Zubeen Garg within 100 days of coming to power
Unconditional monthly financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to women, along with business support
Health insurance coverage of Rs 25 lakh for every individual
A monthly pension of Rs 1,250 for senior citizens
Land pattas for 10 lakh indigenous people
Later in the day, Gogoi led a large rally through Guwahati's assembly constituencies, starting from Ganeshguri. He campaigned in support of Mira Borthakur, the Congress candidate for Dispur, and Santanu Bora, the candidate for New Guwahati.
Addressing the media, Gogoi said: "People of Assam want a new Assam. With a revamped Congress, we aim to bring a new kind of politics to the state."
He also called out the current state of political discourse in the state. "Politics in Assam has fallen to a low level and needs restoration. We want to rebuild politics in line with the aspirations of the people of Assam," he added.