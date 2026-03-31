Gaurav Gogoi Campaigns Across Assam, Attacks Himanta and Calls AGP a Proxy for AIUDF

Speaking at a rally in Mankachar in support of Congress candidate Mahibur Rahman, Gogoi launched a pointed attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma and Badruddin Ajmal are like uncle and nephew," he said. "If a Congress leader from Gujarat makes a remark against Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Police goes to Gujarat and arrests that leader. But even after Ajmal made derogatory remarks against Himanta Biswa Sarma, he has neither been arrested nor has any case been registered. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ajmal are two sides of the same coin."

Gogoi also cited the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Congress defeated AIUDF in Dhubri, as proof that voters can reject communal politics — and said the same would happen to Himanta's politics in the upcoming polls.