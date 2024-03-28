Asam: Puranigudam Satadol Unit of Axam Xahitya Xabha observed ‘Xahitya Divas

NAGAON: With a day long programmes, Puranigudam Satadol Unit of Axam Xahitya Xabha observed ‘Xahitya Divas’, the memorial day of the great Assamese literary figure Rasaraj Laxminath Bezbaruah at the Namghor premises of Puranigudam Padumoni Pamgaon village on Tuesday.

The programme was initiated with unfurling of the flag by Bimal Gohain, the executive president of the unit following which a plantation drive was conducted by Satyendra Nath Gayan, Bhaben Bora, Bubul Saikia and others.

The open session of the programme was chaired by Rabindranath Kalita, the president of Puranigudam Satadol Unit while Krishna Goswami, Satradhikar of Letugram Xatra, attended the session as the chief guest and orator. Tilak Kr Gayan, secretary of Satadol Unit delivered the welcome address during the session while Jogal Ch Deb Goswami, Xatradhikar of Laiati Xatra, addressed the occasion as the special invitee. During the session, over 30 budding Assamese poets recited poems of their own and Dr Nripen Ch Das, principal of Dr Birinchi Kr Baruah College, Puranigudam presented an analytical assessment on their poems.

