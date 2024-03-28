Assam: General Observer of Lok Sabha Election arrives in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: As per the directions of Election Commission of India, M.R. Ravi Kumar, IAS and General Observer for General Elections to Lok Sabha for 11-Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency Assam for 65-Dhekiajuli, 66-Barchalla, 67-Tezpur, 68-Rangapara, 69-Naduar, 70-Biswanath, 71-Behali, 72-Gohpur, 73-Bihpuria constituencies has arrived in Sonitpur district on Tuesday. The General Observer has been accommodated at the Nameri room of Circuit House, Tezpur. The contact number and email id of the Observer is 9148374888 and observercelltez pur2024@gmail.com respectively.

Meanwhile, N Shashi Kumar, IPS and Police Observer for General Elections to Lok Sabha for 11-Sonitpur Parliamentary Constituency Assam for 65-Dhekiajuli, 66-Barchalla, 67-Tezpur, 68-Rangapara, 69-Naduar, 70-Biswanath, 71-Behali, 72-Gohpur, 73-Bihpuria constituencies too has arrived in Sonitpur district on March 26. The Police Observer has been accommodated at the USHA room of Circuit House, Tezpur. The contact number and email id of the Observer is 9108720379 and observercelltezp ur2024@gmail.com respectively.

Also Read: Assam: Bhagawat oration programme convened by Sanmilit Samaj Sangha concludes in Sootea

Also Watch: