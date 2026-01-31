ASDMA-led disaster management workshop concludes in Tamulpur

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: A three-day workshop organized jointly by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and the District Disaster Management Authority of Tamulpur district with the cooperation of the Emergency Management Department of Goreswar Revenue Circle, concluded on Friday. The workshop was held from January 28 at the premises of Goreswar College in Tamulpur district.

On the occasion, the valedictory function was held in the afternoon on Friday under the chairmanship of Goreswar Revenue Circle Officer Trilina Taid. During the programme, several participants shared their experiences and learning outcomes gained from the workshop.

The closing ceremony, where District Project Officer of the Disaster Management Department Dr Sushanta Borgohain delivered the vote of thanks, was attended by Principal of Goreswar College Dr Pramod Medhi, Officer-in-Charge of Goreswar police station Hitesh Basumatary, Officer-in-Charge of the Fire and Emergency Services Manoj Kalita, Disaster Management Department Field Officer Mridul Kumar Das, AEE Panchi Barhoi of PHE, Water Resources Department Engineer Hemanta Sharma, along with officials and staff from various departments.

The workshop was inaugurated on the morning of January 28 by Additional District Commissioner Jonti Deka. During the workshop, mock drills were conducted to train participants on coordinated response mechanisms during disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and fire incidents.

The workshop witnessed the participation of nearly 170 attendees, including local village heads, NCC members, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and officials from the Public Health Engineering and Water Resources departments.

