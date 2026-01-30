Assam WCD, ASDMA, and UNICEF Hold Workshop on Flood and Heat SOPs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and UNICEF, has organized a two-day State-Level Consultative Workshop in Guwahati on January 29 and 30 to develop Standard Operating Procedures for floods and extreme heat.

The workshop will aim to institutionalize child- and gender-responsive disaster preparedness in line with the Assam Disaster Risk Reduction Roadmap 2030. Senior government officials, experts, academicians, development partners and field practitioners will review existing flood SOPs and draft a dedicated SOP on extreme heat for the WCD.

The consultations will focus on safeguarding women and children, strengthening Anganwadi Centres and integrating climate-informed and anticipatory actions within departmental systems. The outcomes of the workshop will inform state policy and operational protocols for disaster preparedness and response within the WCD framework.

