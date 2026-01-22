ASHA workers’ convention focuses on strengthening grassroots healthcare

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The District Health Society, Udalguri, organized an ASHA convention on Wednesday at the scenic Dhanshree Resort in Bhairabkunda, bringing together nearly 900 ASHA workers from across the district. The event aimed to recognize the tireless efforts of frontline health workers who play a crucial role in strengthening primary healthcare services in rural and remote areas.

The convention was formally inaugurated by BTC Deputy Chief Executive Member Rihon Daimary, who lauded the dedication and service of ASHA workers in improving maternal and child healthcare, immunization coverage, and community awareness.

Several senior health officials attended the programme, including Joint District Health Officer Dr Mukhtar Hussain, In-charge District Project Manager of the National Health Mission Sanjeev Kujur, and NHM officials Anchula Basumatary, Chiril Musahary, Madhusmita Baishya, Nazia Hasan, and Pulak Saikia along with other officers and staff from the Health Department.

In a special recognition ceremony, Bandana Saraniya, Parul Saikia, and Kiran Prabha Barua were awarded with the Best ASHA Worker honours for their outstanding contributions in the field. The event also witnessed the distribution of one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to nine retired ASHA workers by the Government of Assam, acknowledging their years of dedicated service.

Adding cultural vibrancy to the convention, ASHA workers presented a variety of cultural performances, showcasing local traditions and fostering a spirit of unity and celebration among participants.

