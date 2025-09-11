Assam: Udalguri District Health Society observes Suicide Prevention Day

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The District Health Society, Udalguri, in collaboration with the District Mental Health Programme Cell, observed World Suicide Prevention Day on Wednesday with an awareness programme at Golmagaon High School.

The programme was held under the chairmanship of Dr JK Nath, District Nodal Officer of the Mental Health Programme, who delivered an insightful address on the rising trend of suicide and the importance of tackling feelings of inferiority. He stressed the need to identify early signs of depression and other mental health conditions, and shared strategies to overcome them.

Dr Nath also highlighted the role of Tele-MANAS, the national tele-mental health helpline, encouraging people to make use of the toll-free number 14416 for any mental health support or counselling.

