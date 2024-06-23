Asian Development Bank International Team Visits Hakama for Fishery and Livelihood Development

DHUBRI: An international team representing the Asian Development Bank visited Hakama and interacted with the local people for the development of the water body of Hakama for more production of fish and related livelihood on Friday.

An agricultural environmentalist from South Korea, Sunae kim, Senior project officer from Philippines, Dennis A Lopez, a sociologist from Sri Lanka, Nilushuna Sooriyachchi, an economist from Australia, Geofri Dyce, an Indian Business expert, Alok Kumar Srivastava, an Indian Fishery expert, Dr. Ramendra Barman, an Indian environmental expert, Dr. Rahul Upadhyay, an Indian environmental expert were present in the team. The team discussed with the local people regarding the development of the beel. They also discussed with the Secretary General of Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam, Dr. Haricharan Das, Dhrubaranjan Chakravarty, the secretary of Hakama Beel Pakhi Abhayaranya Davi Samiti about the conservation of biodiversity of the Hakama beel. They also visited Udmari Beel and Dakra Beel to study the environment of fishery resources of the Dhubri district.

