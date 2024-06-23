Demow: AASAA Forms Kharahat Primary Committee; Rupam Das Elected President

DEMOW: A meeting was organized in Kharahat Binudan Kendra on Friday where the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA) Kharahat Primary Committee was formed. Lalit Tanti, president of AASAA, Demow Regional Committee presided over the meeting. In the meeting Jiten Das, Assistant Secretary, AASAA, Demow Regional Committee members- Raju Majhi, Rajjit Majhi, Dulen Kalandi, Arjun Masuwa along with other dignitaries were present. Rupam Das was selected as president, and Artish Nayak was selected as secretary of the 41-member AASAA, Kharahat Primary Committee.

Also Read: Five Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2017 Murder in Udalguri, Victim's Family Awarded Compensation

Also Watch: