ASJA Golaghat Announces Three Journalism Awards Ahead of Triennial Conference

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Golaghat District Committee of the Assam State Journalists' Association (ASJA) has officially announced three prestigious journalism awards that have been instituted this year. The awards will be presented during the committee's second triennial conference, scheduled to be held in Bokakhat on August 8 and 9.

The 2026 'Bimal Agarwala Memorial Sangbad Setu Award' for senior journalism has been conferred on Ranjit Rajak, senior journalist of Niyomiya Barta from Kaziranga and Senior Bureau Chief of News Live. Meanwhile, the 2026 'Golaghat Sangbad Gaurav Award' has been awarded to Dipen Dutta, senior journalist and senior staff reporter of the Assamese daily Amar Asom. Additionally, Pratap Gogoi, correspondent of the Assamese daily Dainik Janambhumi published from Uriamghat, has been selected for the 'Maliram Doley Memorial Rural Journalist Award-2026.'

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