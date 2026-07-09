Golaghat Youth Allegedly Beaten to Death with Wooden Stick; Accused Taken into Custody

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A shocking murder has created a sensation in Basakumar village under Golaghat district on Tuesday night. A young man, identified as Lakhiram Tamuli, was allegedly beaten to death with a wooden stick by one Nitul Baruah.

According to reports, the incident took place late at night when Lakhiram Tamuli was on his way home. The alleged attack occurred in front of Nitul Baruah's residence, where Baruah is accused of assaulting Tamuli with a stick, leading to his death.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the incident and have taken the accused, Nitul Baruah, into custody.

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