ASJA Golaghat District Holds Triennial Meet in Bokakhat, Honours Veteran Journalists and Rural Contributors

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The second triennial conference of the Golaghat District Committee of the Assam State Journalists’ Association (ASJA), organised at the Mising Guest House in Bokakhat since August 8, concluded this afternoon.

The delegates’ meeting, held on the afternoon of August 8, was inaugurated by Bubul Dutta, the president of the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Journalists’ Association. The subject-selection meeting was attended by Pradip Deka, general secretary of the Assam State Journalists’ Association, as chief observer. Central assistant general secretary Polima Chetia Basumatary and central organising secretary Pranab Borgohain were also present as observers.

At the subject-selection meeting, a new committee was unanimously formed for the next term, with Soneswar Barhoi as president, Amar Sharma as working president, Dipak Hazarika as vice-president, Pawan Kaman as secretary, Rajib Bora and Mridushmyanta Barua as assistant secretaries, Bedanga Tamuli as organising secretary, and Sarudhan Marang as treasurer.

On the second day of the conference, the flag was hoisted in the morning by district committee president Parag Barua, while floral tributes were offered by Niloy Acharya, secretary of the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Journalists’ Association.

This was followed by a discussion on “Rural Journalism in the Age of Digital Media: Challenges and Opportunities”. Anisha Saikia, a Class XII student at Golaghat Commerce College, won the first prize; Ankit Bordoloi, a Class XII student at Golaghat Jatiya Mahavidyalaya, won the second prize; and Bajrana Das, a Class XI student at Dr. Gayatri Bora Kakati, vice-principal of Kamargaon College, and Uttam Saikia, secretary of the Bokakhat Press Club, participated as speakers.

Later, an open meeting was held under the chairmanship of the association’s president, Jitu Sharma Rajkhowa, who also inaugurated the meeting. The souvenir published on the occasion was released by Minati Doley, president of the Diphlupariya Shatadal Branch of the Axam Xahitya Xabha.

During the programme, veteran journalist and pensioner Dipen Dutta was conferred the “Golaghat Sambad Gaurav Award 2026. “Kaziranga journalist Ranjit Rajak received the “Sambad Setu–2026 Award”, instituted in memory of veteran journalist Bimal Agrawala, while senior journalist Pratap Gogoi was presented the “Gramin Journalism Award 2026”, instituted in memory of social worker Maliram Doley.

At the open meeting, prizes were also awarded in the “Adarsha Teacher Purnakanta Bora Memorial Essay Competition”. Anisha Saikia, a Class XII student of Golaghat Commerce College, won the first prize; Ankit Bordoloi, a Class XII student of Golaghat Jatiya Mahavidyalaya, won the second prize; and Bajrana Das, a Class XI student of Balijan Higher Secondary School, won the third prize.

Dr. Yajneswar Bori, who has been providing veterinary services in riverine rural areas, was also honoured with the “Outstanding Veterinary Service Award”.

Also Read: ASJA Golaghat Announces Three Journalism Awards Ahead of Triennial Conference