Asom Gana Parishad Celebrates 41st Foundation Day in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The Dhubri district committee of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), in association with the Dhubri constituency committee, celebrated the party's foundation day on October 14 at the AGP district office in Dhubri. The programme began in the morning with the hoisting of the party flag by district President Biswajit Kalita.

Veteran party leader Bidhayak Chakraborty delivered an elaborate speech remembering the party's journey since its formation in 1985 in Golaghat and paying tribute to the contributions of senior colleagues and departed party members who had remained associated with the organisation over the years.

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