Asom Gana Parishad Celebrates 42nd Foundation Day in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) celebrated its 42nd central foundation day in Golaghat also on Tuesday, commemorating the party’s historical association with regionalist politics in Assam. The regional party centrally observed the day in Dhemaji. The AGP was founded in Golaghat in 1985, marking a significant chapter in the state’s regional political movement.

On the occasion, Dr Nipen Baruah, President of the AGP Golaghat District Committee, hoisted the party flag at the party’s headquarters in Golaghat in the morning. This was followed by a tribute to the martyrs and a remembrance ceremony honouring those who sacrificed their lives during the Assam Movement. A meeting was also organised at the party office as part of the celebrations.

Members of the families of martyrs associated with the Assam Movement were invited to the programme. Party workers paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs and recalled their role in the development of regionalist ideals in Assam.

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