Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) conducts self-defence training programme at Gargaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In collaboration with the Gargaon Higher Secondary School, the Nazira College unit of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) organized a self-defence training programme for the students of Gargaon Higher Secondary School on September 11. The programme was held under the guidance of Bikash Hazarika, Advisor of the AJYCP, Nazira College unit.

Ashim Gogoi, a renowned Kung Fu and Wushu player, and Headmaster of Simaluguri Town Primary School, conducted the training programme.

The objective of the programme was to equip students with self-defence skills and promote physical fitness, mental well-being, and confidence. The trainer, Ashim Gogoi, demonstrated various self-defence techniques and emphasized the importance of maintaining good health and engaging in regular physical activity.

