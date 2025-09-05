AJYCP burns effigy of Amit Shah in Nagaon over citizenship rules

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad burned an effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a replica of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2025, in protest against the rules and the Citizenship Act at Nagaon Natun Bazar Chariali on Thursday. The leaders and activists of the youth organization shouted various slogans against the Union Government and the Citizenship Amendment Rules. The protesters demanded the repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2025, and the Citizenship Act.

The stir was attended by several leaders and members of the organization including the Nagaon district committee’s President, Prabal Sarma, and General Secretary, Hemanta Das. The leadership strongly criticized the BJP-led NDA Government at the centre.

