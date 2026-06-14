Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) demands Assamese language on business signboards

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Members of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a protest in Nalbari, demanding the mandatory inclusion of the Assamese language on signboards of commercial establishments across the state.

As part of the protest, AJYCP activists reportedly smeared black paint on several business signboards that displayed names only in Hindi and English, alleging that the absence of Assamese on such signboards undermines the linguistic and cultural identity of Assam.

The student organisation stated that while businesses are free to use Hindi and English on their signboards, the Assamese language must also be prominently included. According to the activists, the use of Assamese on commercial signboards is essential to preserve and promote the state's official language and cultural heritage.

The protest took place during the night, with activists marking several signboards that lacked Assamese text. The development has sparked discussions among locals, business owners, and civil society groups regarding language use in public and commercial spaces.

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