Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) demands foolproof probe into DISE and SEBA code fraud

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has demanded a foolproof investigation into the alleged large-scale fraud and scam involving DISE and SEBA codes at the Office of the Inspector of Schools, Nagaon Circle.

In a memorandum submitted on Monday, signed by district President Prabal Sarma and General Secretary Hemanta Das, the student body highlighted that the Education Department recently cancelled the registration of several private educational institutions in Nagaon district over alleged fraud in their DISE and SEBA codes.

Keeping in view the future of Class 9 and 10 students of the de-registered schools, the AJYCP Nagaon unit has placed several demands before the authorities including immediate arrangements for enrolment of affected students in nearby SEBA-affiliated schools, seminars as well as counselling programmes with parents, teachers, psychologists, and experts to reduce mental stress among students due to sudden change in admission and to prevent academic loss, a foolproof investigation into the DISE and SEBA code fraud and investigation into why certain employees of the Nagaon Circle Inspector of Schools office are reposted to the same office even after transfer orders.

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