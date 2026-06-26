Assam: AJYCP blocks Tinsukia–Duliajan Connecting Road over repair demand

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), along with several other organisations, staged a road blockade at Bahadur Chariali in Tinsukia on Thursday, demanding immediate repair and widening of the Tinsukia–Duliajan Connecting Road on NH-315A. The protest disrupted traffic for several hours, leaving commuters stranded and highlighting the deteriorating condition of the busy stretch.

The protesters raised serious concerns over the deplorable state of the highway, which they said is riddled with large potholes and has remained neglected despite repeated appeals to the authorities. According to the AJYCP Bordubi Zonal Committee, which led the agitation along with the Naupukhuri–Bahadur Chariali Auto Drivers’ Association and local residents, the road connecting Tinsukia town to the oil township of Duliajan has not received proper repair or maintenance for the past three years.

They said daily commuters, including school and college students, office-goers and patients, are forced to travel under hazardous conditions. The organisations also pointed out that apart from employees of Oil India Limited (OIL), heavy vehicles transporting machinery and equipment for OIL regularly use the road, yet no adequate steps have been taken either to repair or widen it.

AJYCP district committee joint secretary Gourango Neog alleged that administrative negligence and the indifferent attitude of PWD officials were responsible for the road’s present condition. He also claimed that several recent accidents on the highway had resulted in loss of innocent lives.

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