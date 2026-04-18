Bokakhat Youth Critically Injured After Falling From Tree, Family Seeks Financial Help for Treatment

A 23-year-old youth from Bokakhat is fighting for his life after sustaining serious injuries from a fall while cutting branches from a tall tree in Jogoniya village.

The injured youth, Gautam Bora, son of Jatin Bora, has been admitted to Rahman Hospital in Guwahati given the severity of his condition.

Serious Injuries, Major Surgery Likely

Doctors have indicated that several urgent medical tests are required, and a major operation may be necessary depending on the findings.

The family, described as financially distressed, is struggling to meet the mounting costs of treatment and hospitalisation.

Family Appeals for Public Support

Unable to bear the expenses on their own, the family has appealed to kind-hearted individuals and well-wishers for financial assistance.

Those willing to help may contact the family at 6003137168.

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