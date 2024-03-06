Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad stage protests at Biswanath Chariali

BISWANATH, CHARIALI: The Biswanath district unit of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad staged a protest on Tuesday in front of the District Commissioner’s office at Biswanath The students’ body raised slogans as well as well as displayed placards and banners against the proposed enforcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act. They expressed fear that this development would trigger massive risks to the culture and traditional life of the communities of Northeast India. The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the President of India, through the District Commissioner of Biswanath district.

Through the memorandum, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad requested the President of India to scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act which was passed by the Union Government during Covid-19.

