Assam: Kadam Sakha Xahitya Xabha organized ‘Sadhu Shunu Anha’ programme in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: In view of bringing back the practice of listening to the stories for the building of character and strengthening of the moral conduct of the children, Kadam Sakha Xahitya Xabha under Lakhimpur Jila Xahitya Xabha (LJXX) organized a unique programme at Na-Ali Majgaon LP School on Tuesday. In this context the active literary body held a programme, titled “Sadhu Shunu Anha” (Let’s Listen to Stories) among the students of the LP School. Ambedkar Fellowship awardee writer, retired headmaster Prasanta Kumar Borah took part in the programme as resource speaker who delivered his lecture highlighting various benefits of listening to the stories in tender age. The programme was held under the management of chief coordinator of the programme Jiten Baruah and it started with the lighting of ceremonial light by Brojen Konwar, the president of the School Management and Development Committee. Kadam Sakha Xahitya Xabha president-cum-writer Bharat Rajkhowa attended the event as observer. Headmaster of the school Lakhi Konwar, Bodhakora ME School headmaster Dulal Sarmah, retired teachers Girish Gogoi, Bhogendra Konwar, Kadam Sakha Xahitya Xabha vice-president Nandini Gogoi Axam Xahitya Xabha lifetime member Dandidhar Konwar were also among those who were present in the event wherein seven octogenarian persons were feted by the literary body. Several students of the school presented cultural items in the event.

