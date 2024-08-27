Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad to Host Three-Day Mid-Term Session in Nagaon from August 30

NAGAON: The central committee of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad in association with the Nagaon district committee, is organizing its mid term session at Nagaon district library auditorium with a three day-long programmes from August 30.

Pragjyotish Bania, president of the Nagaon district committee, and Devabrata Das, general secretary, stated in a press release that the session will commence with the hoisting of the flag on August 30 morning.

Thousands delegates from the central committee, all district committees, Anchalik as well as the Sakha committees of the Parishad will participate in the session, which will feature three significant delegate sessions. On August 31, a grand cultural procession will be organized from Nehrubali in Nagaon town, showcasing the cultural heritage of various ethnic groups of Assam. The district committee has also made arrangements to publish a souvenir on the occasion. The final delegate session will be held on September 1. The district committee has appealed to the people of Nagaon to extend their cooperation in making the session a success.

