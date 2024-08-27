Pahumora Sakha Xahitya Xabha Hosts "Ramdhenu" Youth Programme at Deeju Tea Tribe High School

LAKHIMPUR: The Pahumora Sakha Xahitya Xabha, held the “Ramdhenu”, the auspicious programme of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) meant for the youths, with day-long programmes at Deeju Tea Tribe High School in a befitting manner. The agenda of the event kicked off with the unfurling of AXX flag and smriti tarpan programme which was followed by literary and cultural programmes by youths and students. The event was chaired by Pahumora Sakha Xahitya Xabha president Dipak Bardoloi and inaugurated by Dipak Baruah, the Convener of the Ramdhenu Upa-Samiti of the Lakhimpur Jila Xahitya Xabha (LJXX). Litterateur Bharat Rajkhowa graced the occasion as appointed speaker while Bishnupriya Gohain delivered lecture as youth speaker. LJXX president Umananda Barua attended the event as the chief guest while AXX North Lakhimpur Regional Office secretary Bipul Sarmah Baruah, LJXX secretary Nabakamal Borah, magazine secretary Prasant Kumar Modak were present as distinguished guest.

Reception committee president Ratul Borah delivered the welcome address. The whole event was held under the management of Pahumora Sakha Xahitya Xabha secretary Dronakanta Hazarika, reception committee secretary Bitul Hati Baruah.

Earlier a plantation drive was undertaken under the leadership of Pahumora Sakha Xahitya Xabha vice-president Rebe Gowala, LJXX executive member Dinesh Duwara and Deeju Tea Tribe High School headmaster Padma Sonwal and social worker Khairul Islam. Lakhimpur District Journalists’ Association secretary Mukul Bhuyan, Kadam Sakha Xahitya Xabha spokesperson Jiten Barua and several other dignitaries also took part in the event.

