‘Asom Lekhika Samaj’ felicitated five ideal mothers on occasion of Mothers’ Day

MANGALDAI: Darrang District Committee of ‘Asom Lekhika Samaj’ synchronizing with the worldwide celebration of Mothers’ Day, felicitated five worthy mothers of Mangaldai in recognition of their inspiring role as a successful mother. They are woman activist and artiste of repute Niku Kataki, retired Headmistress Kiron Saikia Bora, retired Principal Amiya Dutta and Dental Surgeon-cum-artiste Dr Malabika Roy Nath. The organizers conferred ‘Inspiring Mother’ award on them in the function. Prominent danseuse Bhanu Deka Saharia has also been conferred with ‘Ideal Mother’ award.

District Commissioner of Darrang Munindra Nath Ngatey, president and secretary of Asom Lekhika Samaj Podumi Gogoi and Bornali Dutta Bora, eminent writer Leena Sarma, former Legislator Guru Jyoti Das, social activist Dr Mrinmoy Kumar Nath and social activist Rajib Deka also took part in the function organized at Mangaldai Natya Mandir. Earlier, chairperson of Mangaldai Municipality Board Nirmali Devi Sarma inaugurated the function.

