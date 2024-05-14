Rev William Ward Senior Secondary School registers 100 % passing record in Higher Secondary Final Examination 2024

LAKHIMPUR: Rev William Ward Senior Secondary School of North Lakhimpur town has managed to register the achievement of 100 percent passing record in Arts, Science and Commerce Streams in the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2024, the results of which were declared on Friday. From the school, a total of 43 students appeared for the examination in the Arts Stream. Out of them, Harshita Hazarika secured 93.00 per cent marks, Himanshree Gayan secured 92.20 per cent marks while Prapti Goswami secured 91.60 marks. Among the successful students of the Arts stream, 31 students secured first division including 18 students securing star marks while 12 students secured second division. In Science Stream, out of 99 students, 27 students secured star marks while 69 students secured first division. Besides, 25 students achieved second division while only 5 students secured third division. In Commerce Stream, out of 12 students, 5 students, including one student grabbing star marks, secured first division, 3 students secured second division while 4 students secured third division.

